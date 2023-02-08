Kiara Advani and Siddharth Malhotra tie the knot in a lavish, private celebration.

The highly anticipated Bollywood wedding between Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra finally took place on Tuesday at the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. The couple exchanged vows in a grand and opulent wedding ceremony attended by only their closest family and friends. Kiara took to social media to share some pictures from the event, writing "Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai," which roughly translates to "We are now permanently booked." The actress had previously stated that she would only publicly acknowledge her relationship after getting married, and she kept true to her promise.

"Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai"



We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead ❤️🙏 pic.twitter.com/AlBjfKrPtp — Kiara Advani (@advani_kiara) February 7, 2023

Sidharth and Kiara's love story began while filming "Shershah" in Chandigarh, making the movie a special one for both of them and their fans. Kiara had previously acknowledged meeting Sidharth for the first time at the wrap-up party for "Lust Stories." Despite keeping their relationship private for all these years, the couple's love story and marriage have got netizens buzzing with excitement. The couple has received well wishes from their fans, and many are eagerly awaiting more glimpses into their journey together as a married couple.

