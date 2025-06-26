Live
- Scholarships For Students
- ECI initiates process to delist 345 dormant political parties in first phase of cleanup drive
- Telangana's Bonalu festival begins amid fanfare
- Hyderabad: Woman Drives Car on Railway Tracks in Shankarpally, Train Services Delayed
- J&K L-G appeals devotees to turn up in large numbers for Amarnath Yatra
- ‘Pariwar’, Malayalam Movie, Now Streaming on This OTT Platform
- Shubhanshu Shukla enters space station, a giant leap for India
- Bengaluru Home Sales Drop 8% in April–June 2025, Prices Rise by 12%
- Nikhat, Olympic medallist Lovlina to star in Elite Women's Boxing Tournament in Hyderabad
- Tigress, three cubs found dead in Karnataka's Chamarajanagar, Minister orders probe
Kiara Advani Unveils Powerful Action Look in War 2, Film Releases August 14
Highlights
Kiara Advani stuns fans in a bold all-black look from War 2, holding dual guns and ready for action. The movie releases worldwide on August 14 in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil.
On Thursday, Kiara posted a new photo from her movie War 2 on Instagram. In the picture, she is wearing all black — a long coat, leather pants, and boots. She is holding a gun in both hands and looking far ahead. She looks strong and ready to fight.
She wrote, “50 days to War 2. The countdown starts. The movie will come out in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil on August 14th in cinemas all over the world.”
Fans are happy and excited to see Kiara in an action role.
Next Story