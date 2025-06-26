  • Menu
Kiara Advani Unveils Powerful Action Look in War 2, Film Releases August 14

Kiara Advani Unveils Powerful Action Look in War 2, Film Releases August 14
Kiara Advani Unveils Powerful Action Look in War 2, Film Releases August 14

Highlights

Kiara Advani stuns fans in a bold all-black look from War 2, holding dual guns and ready for action. The movie releases worldwide on August 14 in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil.

On Thursday, Kiara posted a new photo from her movie War 2 on Instagram. In the picture, she is wearing all black — a long coat, leather pants, and boots. She is holding a gun in both hands and looking far ahead. She looks strong and ready to fight.

She wrote, “50 days to War 2. The countdown starts. The movie will come out in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil on August 14th in cinemas all over the world.”

Fans are happy and excited to see Kiara in an action role.

