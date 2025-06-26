Kiara Advani Unveils Powerful Action Look in War 2, Film Releases August 14

On Thursday, Kiara posted a new photo from her movie War 2 on Instagram. In the picture, she is wearing all black — a long coat, leather pants, and boots. She is holding a gun in both hands and looking far ahead. She looks strong and ready to fight.

She wrote, “50 days to War 2. The countdown starts. The movie will come out in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil on August 14th in cinemas all over the world.”

Fans are happy and excited to see Kiara in an action role.