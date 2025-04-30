‘Killer’ glimpse sparks curiosity

Director Poorvaj, known for his distinct cinematic voice in films like Shukra, Maatarani Mounamidi, and A Masterpiece, is back with a bold new project—KILLER, a high-concept sci-fi action thriller where he also plays the lead. The film, which blends mythology, artificial intelligence, and superhero elements, is already creating buzz with its recently released glimpse in Telugu and Kannada.

Produced jointly by Think Cinema, Merge XR, and AU & I, KILLER marks the second collaboration under these banners. Poorvaj, along with Prjay Kamath and A. Padmanabha Reddy, is bankrolling this ambitious venture. Actress Jyothi Poorvaj plays the female lead, supported by Vishal Raj, Dasharath, Chandu, and Goutham in key roles.

The teaser opens with intriguing visuals that reference Vaimanika Shastra, suggesting ancient knowledge of sentient machines. The narrative explores whether such advanced concepts from mythology are becoming reality today. Jyothi Roy, playing a woman named Rai who battles a rare condition called D-Bound, is introduced as a powerful figure set for a ‘rebirth’. Her fierce portrayal as “Super She” offers a standout performance complete with stylized action.

Hero-director Poorvaj commands attention with the closing line: “Shall we begin?”—teasing an intense journey ahead.

With high-end VFX, virtual production by Merge XR, and a genre-blending storyline that spans love, revenge, mythology, and science fiction, KILLER promises a fresh cinematic experience. The film is in its final shoot schedule and will hit theatres soon.