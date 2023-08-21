‘King of Kotha’ to grace the billboards of New York’s iconic Times Square

Anticipation is building around “King of Kotha,” an eagerly awaited Malayalam movie featuring Dulquer Salmaan in the lead role. The film is slated to release on August 24, 2023, with Aishwarya Lekshmi as the female lead.

This period gangster drama has effectively captured the public’s attention and is making history as the first Mollywood film to grace the billboards of New York’s iconic Times Square. The filmmakers are brimming with confidence regarding the movie’s success on the big screen.

Alongside Dulquer Salmaan and Aishwarya Lekshmi, the film includes Chemban Vinod, Shabeer (Dancing Rose), Nyla Usha, ShammiThilakan, Shanthi Krishna, Prasanna, Gokul Suresh, AnikhaSurendran, and Saran Shakthi in significant roles.

Jointly produced by Wayfarer Films and Zee Studios, the film is enriched by musical compositions from the talented duo Shaan Rahman and Jakes Bejoy.