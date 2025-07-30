  • Menu
Kingdom Movie Release: 75-Foot Vijay Deverakonda Cutout Stuns Hyderabad Fans

Vijay Deverakonda’s new movie Kingdom releases tomorrow. Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the film features Bhagyashri Borse and exciting music by Anirudh. Fans celebrate with giant cutouts in Hyderabad and Tirupati.

The much-awaited action movie Kingdom, starring Vijay Deverakonda, will hit theaters tomorrow.

The film is directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri.

Actress Bhagyashri Borse plays the main female role.

Fans in Hyderabad are showing their love in a big way.

They have come up with a 75-foot tall cutout of Vijay Deverakonda at Hyderabad’s most popular theatre Sudarshan 35mm.

Earlier, a 40-foot cutout of the actor was also erected in Tirupati during the trailer launch.

Produced by Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, Kingdom also stars Satya Dev, Venkatesh, and Ayyappa Sharma.

The music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

