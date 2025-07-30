Live
- Delhi Police tighten noose on drug peddlers under stringent PITNDPS Act
- Bananas vs. Dates: Which Snack Is Better for Blood Sugar & Gut Health?
- YouTube to Launch AI System to Detect Teen Users and Enforce Stricter Safety Controls
- Indian Naval ships arrive in the Philippines to strengthen maritime ties
- Rahul Gandhi to visit Karnataka on August 4, submit memorandum on election 'malpractices'
- TCS CEO earns Rs 26.5 crore as IT major announces massive layoffs
- India's manufacturing hits 14-month high as Asia-Pacific logistics rents stay flat in H1 2025
- In last decade, Modi govt has placed terrorism firmly on global agenda: EAM Jaishankar
- South Korea: Assembly Speaker Woo calls for dialogue channels with Korea to stay open
- Supreme Court sets aside ban on cricketer Santhosh Karunakaran
Kingdom Movie Release: 75-Foot Vijay Deverakonda Cutout Stuns Hyderabad Fans
Highlights
Vijay Deverakonda’s new movie Kingdom releases tomorrow. Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the film features Bhagyashri Borse and exciting music by Anirudh. Fans celebrate with giant cutouts in Hyderabad and Tirupati.
The much-awaited action movie Kingdom, starring Vijay Deverakonda, will hit theaters tomorrow.
The film is directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri.
Actress Bhagyashri Borse plays the main female role.
Fans in Hyderabad are showing their love in a big way.
They have come up with a 75-foot tall cutout of Vijay Deverakonda at Hyderabad’s most popular theatre Sudarshan 35mm.
Earlier, a 40-foot cutout of the actor was also erected in Tirupati during the trailer launch.
Produced by Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, Kingdom also stars Satya Dev, Venkatesh, and Ayyappa Sharma.
The music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander.
