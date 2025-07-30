Kingdom Movie Release: 75-Foot Vijay Deverakonda Cutout Stuns Hyderabad Fans

The much-awaited action movie Kingdom, starring Vijay Deverakonda, will hit theaters tomorrow.

The film is directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri.

Actress Bhagyashri Borse plays the main female role.

Fans in Hyderabad are showing their love in a big way.

They have come up with a 75-foot tall cutout of Vijay Deverakonda at Hyderabad’s most popular theatre Sudarshan 35mm.

Earlier, a 40-foot cutout of the actor was also erected in Tirupati during the trailer launch.

Produced by Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, Kingdom also stars Satya Dev, Venkatesh, and Ayyappa Sharma.

The music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander.