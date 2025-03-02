Live
Kiran Abbavaram’s ‘DilRuba’ announces exciting contest: Guess the plot, win a bike
Successful actor Kiran Abbavaram is currently starring in the upcoming movie 'DilRuba,' with Ruksar Dhillon playing the female lead. The film is jointly produced by Sivam Celluloids, the renowned music label Saregama, and A Yoodle Film. The production team includes producers Ravi, Jojo Jose, Rakesh Reddy, and Saregama, while Viswa Karun is directing the film.
'DilRuba' is set for a grand theatrical release on March 14, coinciding with the Holi festival. In an exciting announcement today, Kiran Abbavaram revealed a contest related to 'DilRuba.' Fans who successfully guess the movie’s storyline will win the customized bike ridden by the hero in the film.
The winner will receive this specially designed bike at the 'DilRuba' pre-release event. Additionally, Kiran Abbavaram will ride the same bike to the theater on the first day of the first show. Anyone who can predict the storyline based on the details shared by the team through content, songs, and press events so far will have the chance to own this unique bike.