Kiran Rao’s ‘Laapataa Ladies’chosen as India’s official entry for Oscars 2025
In a thrilling development, the Film Federation of India (FFI) has selected Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies as the official Indian entry for the Oscars 2025.

In a thrilling development, the Film Federation of India (FFI) has selected Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies as the official Indian entry for the Oscars 2025. The decision came after the FFI reviewed a diverse array of films, including contenders from Tollywood like Kalki 2898 AD, Hanu-Man, and Mangalavaaram.


Laapataa Ladies, produced by Kiran Rao, Aamir Khan, and Jyoti Deshpande, has captivated audiences since its OTT release. The film stars emerging talents Nitanshi Goel, SparshShrivastav, and PrathibhaRanta, alongside seasoned actors like Ravi Kishan and Chhaya Kadam. Its heartwarming narrative and unique charm have garnered wide acclaim both in India and abroad.

Reacting to the selection, Kiran Rao expressed her excitement: “It would be a dream come true if Laapataa Ladies reaches the Oscars. It’s a journey, and I hope it gets the recognition it deserves. Ultimately, I believe the best film will prevail.”

With music by Ram Sampath and stunning cinematography by Vikash Nowlakha, Laapataa Ladies has quickly become a fan favorite. Now, all eyes are on the upcoming Oscars, where the film will compete in the Best Foreign Film category, sparking hopes for a historic victory on the global stage.

