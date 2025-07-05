Kireeti Reddy, Sreeleela’s ‘Viral Vayyari’ from ‘Junior’ sets social media ablaze

Rising star Kireeti Reddy, son of noted politician and businessman Gali Janardhan Reddy, is all set to make his silver screen debut with the youthful entertainer Junior. Directed by Radha Krishna and produced by Rajani Korrapati under the prestigious Vaaraahi Chalana Chitram banner, the film is scheduled for a grand release on July 18. With the date fast approaching, the makers have intensified promotional efforts—and leading the charge is the film’s latest sensation: the second single Viral Vayyari.

While many films boast viral songs, Junior goes a step further by making its leading lady, Sreeleela, the talk of the town. Touted as the year’s ultimate dance anthem, Viral Vayyari combines pulsating beats by Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad (DSP) with energetic vocals by DSP and Haripriya. The song is further elevated by Kalyan Chakravarthy’s youth-driven lyrics, peppered with catchy social media slang and quirky phrases that strike a chord with Gen Z.

The music video, shot on vibrant and colorful sets, features Kireeti and Sreeleela in high-octane dance sequences choreographed to perfection. While Kireeti impresses with his finesse and screen presence, it’s Sreeleela’s effortless grace, dazzling expressions, and magnetic charisma that make her the star of the track. The chemistry between the duo and their foot-tapping performance has made the video an instant favourite across platforms.

Junior boasts a strong technical team, with KK Senthil Kumar handling cinematography and Raveendar overseeing production design. Peter Hein choreographs the action sequences, ensuring high-octane stunts, while Niranjan Devaramane takes charge of editing. Dialogue writer Kalyan Chakravarthy Tripuraneni contributes sharp, youth-centric lines that enhance the film’s appeal.

With a mix of energy, entertainment, and a promising debut, Junior is shaping up to be a lively summer treat for the youth. All eyes are now on July 18th, when Kireeti Reddy will make his much-awaited entry into Tollywood.