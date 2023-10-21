KJo, Guneet Monga unite for Hindi adaptation of ‘The Intouchables’

The French buddy-comedy, ‘The Intouchables’ is set to be adapted in Hindi, and Academy Award-winning producer Guneet Monga Kapoor and director-producer Karan Johar are joining forces for this.

The Hindi adaptation will be helmed by Collin D'Cunha, and aims to recreate the magic of the original while adding a unique touch that resonates with Indian audiences.

Director Collin D'Cunha shared his enthusiasm, saying: "Directing 'The Intouchables' adaptation is an incredible honour for me as a filmmaker. The original film left an indelible mark on audiences worldwide, and I am honoured to have the opportunity to bring this story to life for Indian viewers. Working with Karan Johar, Guneet Monga, and the entire team is something I’m greatly excited for and looking forward to.”

Sharing her excitement, Guneet Monga Kapoor said in a statement: “‘The Intouchables’ is iconic and one of the most celebrated films around the world. It is very exciting to be able to bring that to India and Hindi audiences. After a high-octane, action packed, 'Kill' we are laying our hands at dramedy which signifies the range of the spectrum of our collaboration with Dharma which we are incredibly excited about.”

'The Intouchables' was originally released in 2011 and was directed by Eric Toledano and Olivier Nakache, received widespread acclaim for its touching narrative and outstanding performances by Francois Cluzet and Omar Sy in the lead roles.

Karan Johar said: "Working on ‘The Intouchables’ is a creative challenge and a thrilling opportunity. We are committed to bringing the essence of this beloved French film to the Indian audience while infusing it with our cultural sensibilities. Collaborating with Guneet once again is an exciting prospect, and I am confident that this project will touch the hearts of viewers across the country."

This marks the fourth collaboration between KJo’ Dharma Productions and Guneet’s Sikhya Entertainment, following the success of their maiden production ’Kill’, which made waves following its World Premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival last month.