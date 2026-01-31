BJP MLA welcomes film ban, slams ‘minority appeasement’

Bengaluru: BJP MLA Mahesh Tenginakayi has welcomed the decision to ban the screening of a Palestine-related film at the Bengaluru International Film Festival, while launching a sharp attack on the state government over what he termed “minority appeasement” and selective enforcement of the law.

Reacting to actor Prakash Raj’s criticism of the ban, Tenginakayi said decisions on such sensitive issues are taken at higher levels and must be respected. “This is not a narrow-minded decision. Such narratives are often pushed by left-leaning groups,” he remarked.

He further challenged critics to demand the screening of films highlighting attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh and Pakistan. “Let them ask for films showing atrocities against Hindus in neighbouring countries. We will see how they respond,” he said, backing the film festival committee’s decision.

Shifting focus to law and order, Tenginakayi raised concerns over cases related to pro-Pakistan slogans allegedly raised within the Vidhana Soudha premises. He accused the government of shielding the accused and instructing police to dilute investigations.

“Pro-Pakistan slogans were raised inside the Assembly complex. Investigations should have been completed and strict action taken. But till date, no one has been punished,” he alleged.

The BJP legislator claimed that the government issues notices to those who speak against such incidents while protecting those responsible.