Govt mulling restricting social media access of children

Bengaluru: The government on Friday stated that it is discussing the possibility of restricting social media access of children, considering the risks involved. Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR), IT and BT, Priyank Kharge, made the statement in the Legislative Assembly after senior BJP MLA S. Suresh Kumar raised concerns and urged the government to initiate steps to protect children.

Responding to the issue, Minister Kharge said, “The issue raised by the senior leader is very serious. Finland has taken a decision, the UK is also considering similar measures, and Australia took a call two months ago by banning social media exposure for children. We are also discussing what needs to be done in terms of the responsible use of Artificial Intelligence and social media. The matter is under discussion.”

He added that the department, in collaboration with Meta, has launched a digital detox programme. “Close to three lakh children and about one lakh teachers are participating in the programme. This is a very important issue, and I am conveying what the government is currently doing,” he said.