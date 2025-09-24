KJo thanked Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani team after the National Award win: 'This is for you'

Mumbai: Filmmaker Karan Johar is on cloud nine at the moment as he received his 4th National award for "Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani", which was honoured as the 'Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment' at the 71st National Film Awards.

The "Dharma" head took a moment to thank all those who chose to believe in him over the years.

KJo took to his official IG and dropped a video compilation of the Award ceremony, along with some BTS moments from "Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani," featuring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh .

Karan wrote, "Third time on the stage, 4th time for @dharmamovies to win the prestigious National Film Award - and the excitement + nerves never cease!!! (sic)".

"I have gushed enough about how special this is for me…to win the same ‘Best Popular Film to provide wholesome entertainment’ that I did for my first film. I just want to take this time to thank everyone, in my life who never let go of their belief in me. To provide me so much love in my wholesome life that I can pour the same into my films. And I guess it shows!!!," he added.

KJo showed his gratitude to all those who were involved in the making of "Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani", and his ultimate pillars of strength- his friends.

"To the entire team of RRKPK - this is truly for you! From the entire cast and crew to all the teams who made this happen.

To my friends, who stood with me like a pillar of strength and unending humour during the process of this film…

To my mom & my kids…everything I do, is to make you proud. I love you! (red heart emoji)," he shared.

Karan also thanked the audience for always showering their love on him.

"And finally - to the audiences! Thank you!!! No matter what, the friday of a film release is always stressful but I have been fortunate enough to always receive your love through the years….it means the world and more! See you soon, in the cinemas! (Clapper emoji)," KJo concluded.

