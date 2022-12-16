Atlee and his Wife Announce the Pregnancy News

On social media, the filmmaker Atlee Kumar and his wife Krishna Priya shared a surprise announcement. The director has made public the impending birth of his first kid with his wife, Priya. Famous director Atlee is currently collaborating with Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara on his upcoming movie, "Jawan." The couple posted some gorgeous pictures on Twitter to spread the happy news. "Happy to announce that we are expecting, and we appreciate your love and support. Atlee and Priya, with love," he wrote.



This news has created a lot of excitement on social media, and many people have congratulated them. Atlee married his actress wife Priya in 2014. They are overjoyed that their family is expanding and that, as a result of this baby announcement, 2023 will bring a new family member! The duo appears madly in love in the black and white photo.

