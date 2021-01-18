Bigg Boss Tamil 4 Winner Ari Arjuna Remuneration

Bigg Boss Tamil 4 Winner: Bigg Boss Tamil season 4 came to an end on Sunday after a grand finale. After days of staying locked up inside the house and amid challenges put forth by coronavirus pandemic and flood situation in Chennai caused by heavy downpour, Bigg Boss Tamil host and Kollywood Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan has successfully completed another new season of the popular Tamil TV reality show.

In the grand finale on Sunday, Kollywood actor Ari Arjuna was declared as the winner of Bigg Boss season 4. The actor, who won a trophy along with a cash prize of fifty lakhs is being congratulated by everyone.

The Bigg Boss contest which had created a lot of curiosity among viewers has come to an end. The colourful finale which was being hosted by Kamal Haasan was telecast on Sunday night of January 17. There was tough competition in the finale among Ari Arjuna, Balaji Murugadoss, Ramya Pandiyan, Rio Raj, and Somashekar. At last, Ari Arjuna became the Bigg Boss winner of the famous reality show this season.

Balaji Murugadoss had to be contented with runner up position. The fourth season of Tamil Bogg Boss had commenced on August 20 in compliance with precautionary measures laid down by the government in view of coronavirus pandemic. Sixteen contestants had jumped into the fray in the Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4. Kamal Hasan concluded the show with a statement saying "Make honesty win in all fields. Tomorrow is ours."

Recently, Telugu Bigg boss season 4 also ended with actor Ahijeet being declared as the winner. Now, the people of Karnataka are eagerly waiting for the start of "Kannada Bigg Boss Season 8". The show is getting unduly delayed because of Covid 19. Now that the vaccine has arrived, this show may soon begin.