Boney Kapoor Hints At Another Movie With Thala Ajith

Nowadays, Bollywood famous producer Boney Kapoor is evincing more interest to produce South Indian movies. He has been bankrolling Tamil and Telugu movies one after another continuously. Boney Kapoor made his debut as a producer in Kollywood with Ajith starrer "Nerkonda Paarvai". The Telugu remake of the movie starring Pawan Kalyan is titled Vakeel Saab and release in the second week of April.

Presently, Boney Kapoor has produced Ajith starrer "Vaalimai" in Tamil and Pawan Kalyan starrer " Vakeel Saab" in Telugu. While these movies are yet to get released, the producer has said that he would make one more movie with Ajith. This was revealed by Boney Kapoor himself during an interview to a website.

"My friendship with Ajith is well cemented. Probably, this will continue further. I think Ajith is also feeling the same way," thus stated Boney Kapoor giving an inkling about his future project. Meanwhile, Boney Kapoor has bankrolled one more movie "Maidaan" with Ajay Devagn in the lead role. This movie will be released in theatres on October 15. The first look poster of Thala Ajith's "Vaalimai" will be released on May 1, but we are yet to hear about the date of this movie's release. We also hear that the last leg of Boney Kapoor's production "Maidaan" is in progress from February 14.