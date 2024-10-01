Breaking: Rajinikanth Admitted for Heart Procedure, What We Know So Far

Veteran actor Rajinikanth was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai late Monday evening. According to reports, the 73-year-old superstar is expected to undergo an elective procedure on Tuesday. While specific details remain undisclosed, sources confirm that the actor's condition is stable. Fans are awaiting an official update from Rajinikanth's family or the hospital, though none has been released yet.

According to reports from hospital insiders, Rajinikanth's procedure is related to a heart condition. Given his previous health issues, the actor’s hospitalization has sparked concern among fans and well-wishers. Despite these concerns, there is no indication of an emergency, and the procedure is reportedly planned as a precautionary measure to address underlying health concerns.

Rajinikanth's health has been in the spotlight in recent years. Back in December 2020, the actor was admitted to a Hyderabad hospital after suffering from severe hypertension and exhaustion. His condition stabilized, and he was discharged after a few days, with doctors recommending strict bed rest. During that hospitalization, Rajinikanth also underwent a COVID-19 test, which came back negative, but he isolated himself as a precautionary measure.

In 2016, Rajinikanth underwent a kidney transplant, a significant procedure that has required ongoing medical supervision. His advancing age and medical history have led doctors to take extra care with his health, ensuring he remains in good condition.

Despite his health concerns, Rajinikanth’s passion for cinema remains undiminished. His much-anticipated movie ‘Vettaiyan,’ directed by TJ Gnanavel, is set to release in theaters on October 10, 2024. This film marks a major milestone in Rajinikanth’s career as it is his 170th film.

‘Vettaiyan’ boasts a stellar cast, including legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Ritika Singh, Manju Warrier, and Dushara Vijayan. With music by the talented Anirudh Ravichander, the movie is shaping up to be one of the biggest releases of the year.

The excitement surrounding ‘Vettaiyan’ reached a peak when the title teaser was released on Rajinikanth’s 73rd birthday, delighting fans and creating significant buzz for the film. The movie is expected to dominate the box office, reaffirming Rajinikanth’s status as one of India’s biggest cinematic icons.

Following the release of ‘Vettaiyan,’ Rajinikanth already has another film lined up. Titled ‘Coolie,’ the movie is slated for release in 2025. As details about ‘Coolie’ continue to emerge, the film is expected to be another landmark project for the superstar, further solidifying his place in Indian cinema.