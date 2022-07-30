Business Strategy Behind Hero Saravanan's 'The Legend' Movie

Kollywood's sensational hero Arul Saravanan's Pan-Indian movie, The Legend, has been released worldwide recently. The film received mixed reviews from both the audience and film critics. On the other hand, the movie has become a feast for trolls on social media platforms since the makers announced the film. The reason behind these trolls is the age and good looks of the protagonist, Arul Saravanan, in this film.

The trollers have trolled this film right from the release of the first look poster, teasers, trailer, and pre-release event till the release of the film. The common thing behind these trolls is the looks and age of the hero, who produced this movie with a budget of Rs 80 crores. Making their assumptions real, the film has not received positive reviews, and most theatres were empty. And everyone confirmed that the hero had lost 80 crore rupees investing in this film. However, the hidden fact is that Hero Saravanan earned around 100 crores by producing this film. As we know, Saravan has been running Saravan Stores that sell jewelry and clothes, and the demand for these items is higher in festive seasons. If Saravan wishes to promote his stores across the country, imagine how much of a budget he should spend on the heroines and other promotional strategies. And what if he wants to open his stores all around the world?

Here is where he applied the strategy by producing The Legend movie. All the costumes and gold used in this film are from his stores. If he wished to promote all these items conventionally, it would have cost him more than the budget of this film. Hence, from this, we should learn that the way a businessman looks at things differs from those of others.