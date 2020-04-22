Chennai multiplexes planning a slew of incentives for viewers?

Post- coronavirus lockdown, uncertainty is staring at the entertainment business, more so from the cinema theatres and multiplexes point of view. In normal times, this would have been the summer holiday time for schools and colleges which would have meant steady footfalls for them for the next six weeks or so. It's sadly, nothing close to what they visualised a couple of months ago.

A report in a reputed Tamil bi-weekly however speculates that the Centre may be tempted to keep these halls closed for a year or so after the situation stabilises. Since the exhibition sector has been facing the brunt for more than a month, it is said they are coming up with many confidence-building measures to attract the viewers back to their premises.

Among other things, theatre managements are planning to issue tickets only to a 50 per cent capacity, have more distance between one seat and the other, provide sanitisers and disposable napkins to the viewers and keep the washrooms cleaner than what they were prior to the COVID-19 era. It's nothing more than a dream come true for the hardcore movie watchers who have often been exploited by overpriced popcorn, food items and mineral water at these venues for years together now.