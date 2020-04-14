Coronavirus Gives Thalapathy Vijay Sleepless Nights

Thalapathy Vijay is generally a quiet person. He doesn't share much on social media too. The only time we hear the Kollywood actor talk is during the audio release ceremonies of his upcoming movies when he speaks his heart out.

During the audio launch of his upcoming movie Master, Vijay touched upon a lot of issues including the IT raids at his Chennai residence when he was shooting for his movie in Nyveli. Anyway, we are past that.

Now, if that made him a little restless, we now hear that Thalapathy Vijay is having sleepless nights ever since the coronavirus lockdown was announced. If a report doing the rounds is to be believed then the Kollywood actor is worried about his son who's studying in Canada. While Vijay's wife Sangeetha and daughter Divya Saasha lives with him in Chennai, his son stays away which has become a cause for concern for Vijay.

His son is Jason Sanjay and is reportedly studying at a film school in Canada. The son of the Kollywood actor has showed his projects already to the world by acting in a short film.

Sometime back, there was speculation that director Shankar would have a grand launch for him. Let's see what happens. For now, Thalapathy Vijay is sleepless over the coronavirus lockdown. But he can take heart in the fact that Canada has fewer cases when compared to other regions of the world and even India for that matter.

Vijay will be next seen in Lokes Kanagaraj's Master. The movie also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Malavika Mohanan in key roles. The film will hit theatres after the lockdown ends.

