First Look: Stylish Siddharth from Takkar

Hero Siddharth who scored a debacle with 'Vadaladu' movie recently has pinned all his hopes on his upcoming movie, 'Takkar'. Karthik G Krish is helming this project.

Today, young hero Vishal as released the first look poster of the film which revealed that Siddharth is going to sport a different kind of look in 'Takkar' which is going to be action-oriented with stylish sequences. Siddharth's look with beard, goggles and a suit is attractive.

"Here it is, the Stylish First Look of @Actor_Siddharth 's #Takkar....Congrats & GB #TakkarFirstLook" tweeted Vishal, revealing the poster which has created a good impression on this upcoming film.

Sudhan Sundaram and Jayaram under Passion Studios are producing this project. Nivas K Prasanna is giving music for this film.







