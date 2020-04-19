G V Prakash to score music for Suriya starrer

A R Rahman's nephew and a prolific music director on his own right, G V Prakash has been handpicked by director Vetrimaran for his next film starring Suriya. The last film of the director 'Asuran' was a monstrous hit and has already been picked up for remake in Telugu.

Having begun his career in 2006, in under 15 years, G V Prakash is now touching his 75th film as a tunesmith with his impending project. The music scene is now totally in the hands of youngsters in Tamil cinema with Anirudh leading the pack and G V, Hip Hop Tamizhaetc being in the top league. The new directors, who are all under 30, are all bringing in their own composers which has swelled the choice for production houses looking for limited budget productions in Chennai.

G V Prakash has yet another unique aspect to his career and that is his presence onscreen in quite a few flicks released in the last few years. His acting career, of course, like his music compositions has been wavy and non-linear, given the pulls and pressures of the box-office. Some of his Tamil hits have also been dubbed and remade in Telugu too.