Hanu-Man: Here Is The First Look Of Teja Sajja From This Super Hero Movie

It is all known that Tollywood young and versatile director Prashant Varma is once again ready to treat all the movie buffs with a unique conceptual movie. This time, he picked India's first kind of super-hero movie and titled it as 'Hanu-Man'. Teja Sajja who worked with him for Zombie Reddy is the lead actor of this movie. Off late, Prashant unveiled the first look of Teja Sajja from the world of Anjanadri and introduced his hero 'Hanumanthu'.



Prashant Varma shared the first look of Hanu-Man on his Twitter page… Take a look!

In this poster, Teja Sajja aka Hanumanthu is seen standing on a tree branch and is aiming at something holding the slingshot. He dressed up in a complete village avatar sporting in a brown kurta and white pyjama. He looked intense with a full beard and moustache. The posters are released in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada languages.

Even Teja Sajja also shared the first look poster on his Twitter page and treated all his fans unveiling a complete new look of Hanumanthu…

Thank you dear brother @dulQuer garu for launching this🤗

He also wrote, "Humbly introducing Hanumanthu to you… Kicked for the adventure to unravel and take you along with us… Thank you dear brother @dulQuer garu for launching this. Here is the first look video

Here comes the motion first look poster of Teja Sajja… Take a look!

Here comes Hanumanthu from the world of Anjanadri… The video starts off by showcasing the beautiful and picturesque scenes of the forest and then enters our hero Hanumanthu running in the forest aiming for something holding a slingshot… His 'Sun' pendant is highlighted before revealing his complete look! On the whole, this motion poster raised the expectations on the movie with its wonderful visual treat!

Prashant Varma promised all the Tollywood audience that they will experience a new cinematic universe with the 'Hanu-Man – The Origin' movie. Even the recently released title motion poster also looked extravagant showing off the picturesque snow mountains and an ancient crown filled with tribal paintings. Hanu-Man movie is being produced by Niranjan Reddy under the Primeshow Entertainment banner.