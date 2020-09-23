Is ‘Annaatthe’ resuming shooting in Hyd from Oct 1?

Latest news from Chennai and reported in the Tamil press point out to some interesting developments about ' Annaatthe', the forthcoming venture of Rajinikanth directed by Siva. Spread over nine months, ever since the shooting of this Rajinikanth starrer began in December last, the progress was steady till summer, when 50 per cent of the film was completed. Of course, the pandemic affected everyone and Rajini's flick, produced by Sun Pictures was no exception.



Despite planning a Dussehra/Diwali release, the spread and sustained presence of the pandemic in Tamil Nadu and elsewhere had made the production unit very cautious and the Superstar himself had put off the shooting till normalcy returned.

Dinamalar reports that the unit was planning to resume their shooting soon, completing the scenes of other actors other than the protagonist. Now the latest development is that the spot at Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad where sets have been erected is being spruced up to commence the next scheduled from October 1. Scenes featuring Keerthy Suresh, Nayanthara and Jackie Shroff are likely to be canned, says the Tamil daily.