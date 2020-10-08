It's Celebration Time For Karthi Family

Famous Kollywood actor Karthi's home is filled with celebrarions and there is an air of festivity as Karthi is all set to become a father for his second child. Karthi's wife Ranjani we hear has conceived for the second time and the couple is awaiting their second child with all glee.



This beautiful kollywood couple has been receiving a flood of good wishes on this occasion from their fans. Karthi entered into wedlock with Rajani in 2011 and the couple has a seven year old daughter.



Now the news about their second child has gone viral on social media. Karthi who has a huge fan following is currently very busy with a series of films in his kitty. After his movie directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, "Khaidi' became a super hit, his fans have multiplied in numbers. Right now, Karthi is busy with Maniratnam's movie titled "Ponniyin Selvan''.



We also hear that two of the most talented Kollywood actors Karthi and Suriya who are brothers in real life are going to act together in a few movies which has been a dream of their fans from a long time.



Here's wishing Karthi a very happy fatherhood.

