‘Jailer’ advance bookings goes massive in USA

‘Jailer’ advance bookings goes massive in USA
Superstar Rajnikanth is known for his unmatched style and craze. The actor’s films will get a solid response irrespective of the content. The legendary actor will be next seen in the action entertainer “Jailer.”

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the film is slated for a grand release on 10th August 2023. The USA bookings have already started, and the latest info is that the film has zoomed past the 100K$ mark through pre-sales. This is a terrific start, and the movie is well on track for a gigantic opening.

Can Thalaivar return to form and unleash his complete potential again with “Jailer?” We will know that in a few days. Mohanlal plays a cameo, while Shiv Rajkumar, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff, Ramya Krishna, and Mirnaa Menon are in for crucial roles. Produced by Sun Pictures, “Jailer” has the tunes of Anirudh Ravichander.

