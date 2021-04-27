Jwala Gutta's Husband Vishnu Vishal Still Has Ex Name As Tattoo?

Kollywood Actor and producer Vishnu Vishal and Indian Badminton star Jwala Gutta recently got married. The marriage photos of the newlyweds have gone viral on social media.

According to some sources, the marriage was attended by just about twenty members and all of them had undergone Covid tests before participating in the marriage. Vishnu Vishal, who has spoken to the media about the marriage shared his happiness. "Ours was a registered marriage. Only a few relations and family members took part in the marriage proceedings. Some customary rituals were done prior to the wedding. We did not make this a grand affair as we too have responsibility," thus stated Vishnu. Prior to the marriage event...haldi, Mehendi, and music programs were arranged. Even photos of these have been shared on social medias.

This is the second marriage for both of them. Vishnu had already married one called Rajani in 2010, but got divorced in the year 2018. He has a son by name Aaryan. Jwala Gutta had married a Badminton player called Chetan Anand in the year 2005, but got divorced in the year 2010. Now, the badminton star has tied the knot with Vishnu Vishal and has commenced her new married life with the producer-actor.

Jwala had travelled about 600 kilometres from Hyderabad to Chennai to attend the birthday celebrations of Vishnu Vishal on July 17 and to give him a special gift. The couple was in courtship for the past one year. Vishnu Vishal shared the photos of this special occasion on social media.

However, what has caught the netizens attention is the tattoo on Vishnu's hand which shows the initials AR meaning his son's name Aaryan and his ex-wife Rajini. On seeing this, Netizens are asking him why marry Jwala if he's still not gotten over his first marriage. Strangely enough, Vishal has captioned the picture 'LIFE'.



