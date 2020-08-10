Jyothika Wins Hearts With Her Kind Gesture

A controversial comment made by Kollywood actress Jyothika in one of her speeches during the beginning of the year had not only gone viral, but had also drawn the wrath of netizens on social media.

Jyothika had stated that Thanjavur temple is maintained with cleanliness and sanctity but Thanjavur hospital is very badly maintained and there is no cleanliness. This had given room for many kinds of debates in which people accused Jyothika of tarnishing the image of Tanjore government hospital. Finaly, her actor husband Suriya had to interfere and give justification regarding the same.

But now interestingly enough, Jyothika has donated about twenty five lakhs for revamping of the hospital in terms of building modern toilets, purchasing new medical equipment, painting, carpets, mini park for children, and seperate rooms for the hospital staff.

Jyothika made this donation through their Agaram foundation to Tamil Nadu's health minister Vijay Bhaskar with an appeal to use the sum only for the development of the hospital.

Jyothika, who is the sister of actress Nagma, has worked in several Tamil movies. She was also seen in two kannada movies "Nagarahaavu" and "one two three". Her last appearance was in the Kollywood movie "Ponmagal vandaal" which was a hit after being released via OTT.

The movie was the first Tamil film to hit the digital platform. In fact Suriya, under whose banner the movie was produced, rubbed distributors the wrong way after he decided to have a straight digital release for his wife Jyo's Ponmagal Vanthal.

Theatres owners too did not take kindly to the news and threatened to boycott all Suriya movies and asked him to take them to digital platforms too.