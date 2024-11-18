Jyotika Slams Negativity Surrounding Suriya’s ‘Kanguva’

Suriya's latest cinematic venture, ‘Kanguva,’ has become the center of heated debates online. Amidst the criticism, actor Jyotika, Suriya’s wife and a prominent figure in Tamil cinema, took to Instagram to defend the film and its creative intentions. Her heartfelt post acknowledged the film’s flaws while highlighting its merits, calling out the negativity as a deliberate effort to undermine a genuine attempt at filmmaking.

In a detailed Instagram post, Jyotika addressed the backlash surrounding ‘Kanguva,’ particularly criticisms about its sound design and pacing. Acknowledging that the first 30 minutes may not resonate well, she emphasized that imperfections are an intrinsic part of experimental cinema.

“Flaws are a part of most Indian films, especially in experimental ones. But it’s just the first 30 minutes of an otherwise spectacular cinematic experience!”

Jyotika praised the groundbreaking technical aspects of the film, from camera work to execution, asserting that such visual splendor is a rarity in Tamil cinema. She also condemned the unfair comparison of ‘Kanguva’ to “unintellectual big-budget films” that rely on outdated tropes.

Jyotika pointed out specific positives in Kanguva, such as the innovative women-led action sequences and the emotionally compelling story of betrayal. She urged audiences to focus on these elements rather than indulging in undue negativity.

“The women’s action sequences and the young boy’s love and betrayal for Kanguva are key highlights. But sadly, these were overlooked in the reviews.”

Her post also shed light on the efforts of the Kanguva team, praising their ambition in creating a 3D cinematic marvel.

Kanguva’s sound design has been a major point of contention. Resul Pookutty, the film’s sound designer, acknowledged the issue, attributing it to the “loudness war” that compromises a film’s repeat value. While this aspect drew criticism, the film's technical brilliance in other areas, such as cinematography, has been widely lauded.

Released on November 14, ‘Kanguva’ has received a blend of praise and criticism. While the film’s technical mastery and unique concept have been appreciated, its convoluted narrative and uneven execution have left some viewers unimpressed.