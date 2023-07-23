  • Menu
‘Kanguva’ first glimpse: Pure goosebumps stuff

The makers of “Kanguva” released the first glimpse of the film on the occasion of Suriya’s birthday. The first glimpse looks mind-blowing, and fans...

The makers of “Kanguva” released the first glimpse of the film on the occasion of Suriya’s birthday. The first glimpse looks mind-blowing, and fans couldn’t have asked for a better birthday gift. The glimpse starts with a powerful dialogue that tells us what a mighty warrior Suriya is. The track composed by Devi Sri Prasad to elevate Suriya is pure goosebumps stuff. Siruthai Siva has created a spectacular world, and the glimpse is filled with rustic action scenes and incredible grandeur.

Suriya’s looks are captivating, and his screen presence is marvelous. He is stupendous as a warrior and asks “Kushalama” at the end of the glimpse. KE Gnanavel Raja has gone out for this period action drama which has Disha Patani. UV Creations is co-producing this biggie which will release in 10 languages. Suriya is aiming for monstrous success with “Kanguva,” and the first glimpse has truly lived up to the hype around it.

