‘Kanguva’ first look gains lots of applause

The first glimpse of Suriya’s “Kanguva” has blown away the minds of the audience with its breathtaking visuals. Suriya looked ferocious in the first glimpse, which is getting a thumping response from audience and movie lovers. To take the fans’ happiness a few notches higher on the actor’s birthday, the makers released the first look poster.









Suriya looks incredible as a warrior in this poster, riding a horse and holding a sword in his hand. Director Siruthai Siva has scored points for the way he presented Suriya. KE Gnanavel Raja of Studio Green, in association with Vamsi and Pramod of UV Creations, is producing this period action drama on a huge scale. Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad is scoring the tunes. Disha Patani is playing the female lead. The makers are planning to release the movie in Summer 2024.



