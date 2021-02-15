Keerthy Suresh, Anirudh Silent On Marriage Rumours 

South Indian actress Keerthy Suresh who won a million hearts with her spellbinding performance in the Savitri biopic Mahanati is in the news again. This time it's about her marriage.

Earlier, it was said that the actress was getting married to a famous Industrialist, but the actress had denied the reports as baseless rumours. Now, a buzz about Keerthy Suresh's love affair with a famous Tamil music director is doing the rounds. This news was revealed by a Tamil media channel. It is being reported that Keerthy Suresh would be marrying him within this year.

This love affair has become the talk of the town in Tamil and Telugu film industries. And the person in question is Music director Anirudh Ravichander. The musician who has created a sensation in the Tamil film industry is likely to tie the knot with the actress by the end of this year.

Earlier Anirudh's name was linked with a singer Jonita Gandhi. They had even dated for a while and it was believed that the duo would get married. But the couple had never opened up about their love officially at any point in time.

Now, a few photos of Anirudh with Keerthy taken during the former's birthday have gone viral on social media and has become a topic of discussion.

However, both Keerthy and Anirudh have chosen to remain mum over the rumour.

Currently, both Keerthy and Anirudh are busy with several projects in Tamil and Telugu industries in their respective professions.