KGF Team Plans Birthday Surprise For Sanjay Dutt

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt who is making his Sandalwood debut in KGF Chapter 2 will be in for a surprise soon. The movie crew is planning to throw a surprise on his birthday which falls on July 29.

Even though Corona has made everyone to make any event a low key affair, Sanju dada's fans need not to get disappointed, as the actor's birthday will be celebrated by the KGF Chapter 2 unit. As it is known, Sanjay will be playing the role of Adheera in the movie and a glimpse of this character was shown in KGF Chapter 1.

A year ago, the first look of this character was released on his birthday and it had earned a thunderous response from fans. Though there is no official information, we can surely expect another surprise in terms of a poster of Adheera or a teaser of KGF Chapter 2.

Most of the portions of Sanjay Dutt's character have been completed and about 25 days work is left behind. But the shoot of the movie has been delayed because of the Pandemic crisis.

Currently, the team is busy with the post-production work of the movie. KGF Chapter 2 is directed by Prashant Neel and stars Rocking Star Yash, Srinidhi Shetty, Anant Nag and Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon among others. The first part of the movie was a runaway hit and hence the expectations surrounding the sequel has touched the skies. The movie is set to hit the marquee in October as a Dasara release. Stay tuned for updates.