Kichcha Sudeep as demon in his next; first glimpse released

As previously announced, the first glimpse of Kichcha Sudeep’s next film has been released online. Directed by Vijay Kaethikeyaa, the film’s first glimpse is impressive. The glimpse, filled with a dark theme, showcases a goon driving a bus in which Kichcha Sudeep sits and takes out the bullets that have pierced him. Meanwhile, the terrified driver stops the bus after noticing blood slowly covering the van’s glasses. A voiceover comes from the radio communication device, ordering the goons to signal if they are unable to finish him. Kichcha kills the driver and signals the goons with a flare gun. The glimpse ends with the dialogue, “I’m not human, I’m a Demon.” The look of Badshah is impressive, and one can expect an action-packed film from Kichcha Sudeep this time. The score is an added advantage to the glimpse.



Kalaippuli S Thanu is producing the film under the V Creations banner in association with Kichcha Creations. Ajaneesh Lokanth of Kantara fame is the music director, and Shekar Chandra is the director of photography.