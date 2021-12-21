Madhavan And His Wife Shift To Dubai To Support His Son Vedaant Who Already Started Prepping Up For Olympics 2026

India's one of the finest actors Madhavan flew to Dubai along with his wife to support his son. Teenager Vedaant has not opted for the acting career instead he picked the sports career. He is one of the best swimmers in the country and thus, he is all prepping up for the 2026 Olympics. The couple shifted to Dubai as he is going to participate in the bigger competitions. As there is a restriction imposed in Mumbai in larger swimming pools, Madhavan shifted to Dubai to have hassle-free training sessions.

Confirming his trip to Dubai, Madhavan spoke to the media and said, "The larger swimming pools in Mumbai are either closed because of Covid or out of bounds. We are here with Vedaant in Dubai where he has access to large pools. He's working towards the Olympics, and we are right by his side".

The actor is all proud of his son as she is going to take part in the prestigious tournament! Speaking about his work front, he will be next seen in Rocketry, Amriki Pandit and Dhoka Round D Corner movies.

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect movie is being made in 6 languages namely Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, English, Malayalam and Kannada. Well, Nambi Narayanan, the former scientist was accused of espionage and this episode will also be shown in the biopic. Madhavan is making his directorial debut with this movie and is also producing it in association with Varghese Moolan and Vijay Moolan under the Tricolour Films and Varghese Moolan Pictures banners. This movie has veteran actress Simran in the lead role while Rajit Kapur, Ravi Raghavendra, Misha Ghoshal, Shyam Renganathan, Muralidaran, Karthik Kumar, Gulshan Grover, Dinesh Prabhakar, Mohan Raman, Ron Donachie as Col. Cleaver, Phyllis Logan, Vincent Riotta and Bijou Thaangjam in other important roles.

This movie will showcase how former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan fought for years together against the false accusation of espionage.

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect will be released on 1st April, 2022!