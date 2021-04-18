Madras HC Strikes Down Petition Against Thalaivi

A petition urging a ban on the exhibition of the Kangana Ranaut's Tamil movie "Thalaivi" was rejected by the Madras high court on Friday.

J Deepa, who calls herself a relative of the late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, had submitted an application appealing to the court to ban the release of this movie.

Deepa had stated that the movie has the intention of portraying late Jayalalithaa in this biopic in a negative shade, and hence had requested the court not to allow the release of this movie. In the complaint it was stated that the production team have neither discussed nor entered into any agreement with the family members of late Jayalalithaa. They have not even taken permission from them, it is learnt.

AL Vijay, who has directed this movie has said that this movie does not have any aspects that shows the late actor in bad light. "J Deepa had demanded to arrange a special show prior to the release of the movie which was declined. Because of this reason they went to the court. This movie has been approved by the censor board. There are no obstacles for the release of this movie," he asserted.

"Thalaivi" was supposed to release in Theatres on April 23, but was postponed due to the second wave of Coronavirus. We are yet to hear about the next release date of the movie. Kangana Ranaut has played the role of Jayalalithaa in this movie while Arvind Swamy, and Prakash Raj will be seen as MGR and Karuna Nidhi respectively. "Thalaivi' will be released in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi languages. The Production team has released a statement in this regard. "We thank you for the love you have shown for this movie. We were supposed to release this movie simultaneously in all languages. But we are unable to release the movie in view of the prevailing Coronavirus Infection in different parts of our country. We will let you know the next date of release," thus stated the team in an announcement.