Murugadoss Working On Animation Film

After directing Kollywood Superstar Rajinikanth's movie "Darbar", Kollywood director AR Murugadoss has not ventured to direct any movie. There was news that he would direct a movie for another famous star Thalapathy Vijay, but the director walked out of the project for unknown reasons. But later, Nelson Dilip took over that project.

Now, there is a buzz doing the rounds in the filmy circles is that the director ia planning a Pan India movie and we also hear that the pre-production work is in progress for this project.

It is said that the project will go on floors during the first half of this year. We learn that Murugadoss is focussing more on producing the movie rather than direction. The news is that he will be producing a movie at Pan India level in combination with another producer Om Prakash Bhat.

This is going to be a movie based on a historical story. According to sources this period flick has been titled "1947". But so far, the details are not yet officially confirmed. Even the selection of artists, and technicians for this movie is yet to be carried out. We hear this will be an entirely animated movie.

Meanwhile, Murugadoss is said to be in discussion with Telugu star Mahesh Babu about a project