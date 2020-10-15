Muttiah Muralitharan Biopic Controversy: Makers Issue Clarification

Srilankan spin wizard Muttiah Muralitharan's biopic is facing political onslaughts. Some section of people are criticising and severely opposing this attempt to make a Biopic on the Lankan spinner because of his roots.

Their contention is that the Srilankan government has committed a lot of atrocities on tamilians and has massacred scores of them during which time Muralitharan had not uttered a word supporting Tamilians.

When this js the case, a Tamil actor portraying this character wearing Srilankan jersey is a tragedy, feels the critics opposing participation of Vijaya Sethupathi in this Biopic.

However, the production team (Dar Motion Pictures) of this movie has issued a clarification stating that '800' movie will be purely a sports based, and there will be no content which is going to demean the sentiments of Tamilians.

Further, the team has urged moviebuffs not to bring politics into this. "It has come to our notice that Vijay Sethupathi starrer '800' is being politicised. But people should not forget that this is a pure sports based movie. This is the story of the achievement of a legend who is the highest wicket taker in the world and who belongs to the Tamil community. You will not find any political statements supporting any community in this movie. Besides this movie will give a forum and opportunity to Srilankan film industry's tamil community technicians and artists to exhibit their talents. This movie will inspire the younger generation to realise their dreams."

Further, the team also assured that this movie will not have any scenes that would hurt the sentiments of Tamilians in any way. "Art is beyond all boundaries. It unites people everywhere. Artists belong to the world. we would like to spread only positivity, love, and confidence," thus stated the production team.

The promo motion poster related to this movie has already created a sensation among cinema buffs. The motion poster features a young Muralitharan aspiring to become a cricketer from his younger days and his adventurous journey against all odds to become the top Srilankan cricketer.

Fans are spellbound by the looks of Vijay Sethupathi who looks like Muttiah Muralidharan in the role. We can also watch terrorists attack on the Srilankan team at Lahore in 2009 in this Biopic. "Vijay Sethupathi is an amazing actor. I am honoured to see him playing my role. I have been actively involved in the activities of this production team and co-operating with them and will continue to support," said ace spinner Muralitharan. The Biopic movie which is being currently produced in Tamil will be released in different languages in different parts of the world and is likely to hit the screens next year.