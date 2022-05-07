Nayanathara and Vignesh Shivan's Marriage Date Fixed ?

Malayala kutti Nayanathara and the popular filmmaker Vignesh Shivan's marriage date is fixed. It was known to everyone that they had been in a relationship for a few years. It is also heard that they both were engaged privately.

As per the latest sources of information, Nayanathara and Vignesh Shivan will marry on 9th June at Tirupathi this year.

Lately, both were seen in a temple in Chennai, and their photos went viral on social media, which created a lot of buzz. Mallu actress Nayanathara dated Shimbu and Prabhudeva, but those relationships ended before marriage.

Later, Nayanatara has been in a serious relationship with director Vignesh Shivan. It has also been rumored that they were married after seeing Nayanatara wearing kumkum in a photograph. However, the latest news is about their marriage in Tirumala Tirupathi Devasthanam on the 9th of next month.