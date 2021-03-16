Oscar Race: Suriya's Soorarai Pottru Fails To Find A Place!

Kollywood actor Suriya starrer "Soorarai Pottru' has failed to find a place among the list of movies that were nominated for the 93rd Oscar race.

The final list of Oscar nominations was announced on March 15. The movie 'Soorarai Pottru' has failed to appear in this list. This movie had competed in several departments like best actor, Best actress, best music direction and for the best story too. But the movie seems to have been left out of the final list of nominations.

"Soorarai Pottru', which was directed by Sudha Kongara was released via Amazon Prime Video on November 20, 2020 when theatres had been shut down due to Corona fears. The movie was a super hit.

Amazon Prime video had paid a whopping 45 crores to purchase the digital rights of this movie. Aparna Bala Murali who acted as Suriya's wife had excelled in her performance.

People had speculated that this movie would get Oscar awards either for Suriya's acting or for the movie. The story of this movie is based on the life story of Air Deccan founder Captain Gopinath who hails from Karnataka. Suriya was seen as Captain Gopinath in this movie. The movie got a tremendous response from the viewers.