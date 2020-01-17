Pattas Second Day Collections: Dhanush Rampage At Box Office On Day 2

Kollywood actor Dhanush's Pattas has opened to overwhelming response from the audience. Critics too have hailed the movie as watchable. Dhanush got the biggest opener in his career, thanks to Pattas first day collections which collected a whopping 6.5 crores. Now, the question is did the movie manage to hold sway on the second day as well at the box office? If so, how did Dhanush's Pattas collect on day 2?

As per trade pundits, Pattas second day box office is estimated to be Rs 5.5 crore in Tamil Nadu considering the fact that it was a working day. Now, we have to wait to see if Pattas collections will pick up over the weekend.

Dhanush's Pattas hit theatres on Sankranthi as a Pongal gift to Tamil fans who often throng theatres with families as part of festivities. With the kind of moolah Pattas has raked in, it's easy to say that the purpose behind following the Pongal sentiment has perfectly worked for the makers of Pattas.

For the first time in his career, Dhanush is seen in two roles. The movie stars Sneha, Mehreen Pirzaada in key roles. Directed by RS Durai Senthilkumar, Pattas was produced under the Sathya Jyothi films banner. Vivek-Mervin have scored the music for the Dhanush movie. Dhanush's performance is much talked about in Kollywood and social media circles. Let's see if Dhanush rampage at the box office continues in non-holiday season too.