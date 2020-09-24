Popular Tamil actor Vijayakanth tested positive for Coronavirus

Popular Tamil actor Vijayakanth has tested positive for Corona Virus. The senior actor is also a politician actively working in Tamilnadu now. Team Vijayakanth has officially issued a note regarding the same. He is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Chennai. Vijayakanth took part in a party event last week. As of now, his health condition is stable and his fans hope to see him back in the action as soon as possible.

"I pray the almighty for the speedy recovery of my dear friend and DMDK's Chief Vijayakanth who is under treatment for COVID 19", tweeted Sarathkumar. A lot of other personalities too tweeted, expressing concern over the actor cum politician's health. We too wish for the speedy recovery of the actor.