Raghava Lawrence Gifts new Bikes and Homes to People with Disabilities

Just In
Actor Raghava Lawrence wins hearts beyond acting! Dancer donates bikes & builds homes for the disabled & poor, bringing joy and a helping hand.
Everyone knows Raghava Lawrence as a talented dancer, actor, and director. But recently, he has been winning hearts in a different way—by helping those in need.
Lawrence has been using his success to help people who are struggling. He doesn't wait for people to ask for help; he sees a need and takes action.
Just recently, Lawrence helped a poor woman driver by giving her a brand new auto rickshaw! This will make a big difference in her life and her ability to earn a living.
He has also been reaching out to people with disabilities and orphans. Lawrence recently donated bikes to disabled people, giving them more freedom and independence. He even kept a promise to build a new home for some disabled people who were living in difficult conditions.
Lawrence's good deeds don't stop there. He recently surprised the people he gave bikes to by giving them to each other as a gift—a special attachment that will turn their regular bikes into three-wheeled vehicles that are easier for them to use. Seeing these gifts, the people with disabilities were so happy, they cried!
Lawrence shared a video of this heartwarming moment on social media, and people everywhere are praising him for his generosity.
Raghava Lawrence is a true inspiration—not just for his talent in entertainment, but also for his big heart.