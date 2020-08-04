Rajinikanth's Annaatthe story leaked on social media?

Kollywood: It is not just Vijay, Ajith Kumar and Suriya who are waiting for the pandemic impact to normalize so that their films can see the light of the day. The big daddy of them all, Superstar Rajinikanth, himself is desperate to come up with his next as it could be his last, if he decides to enter politics early next year.

In this situation, the Tamil media is agog with the rumours that the storyline of Rajini's anxiously awaited ' Annaatthe', a family social has been leaked. The ingredients, as one reads, is typical Tamil cinema. However, there are contrasting voices heard which dismiss it mere speculation like many other rumours about the film live on social media over the past few months.