Saindhavi Recreates S Janaki's Senthoora Poove Magic

S Janaki, the name is synonymous with some beautiful melodies in not just Tamil film industry but across southern film industry. Be it Kannada, Telugu or Tami,l, S Janaki has rendered some unforgettable songs. It wouldn't be wrong to say that S Janaki is the nightingale of southern cinema.

Now, among her memorable songs is one from the classic Tamil movie Senthoora Poove. The movie revolves aroubnd the life of a widow's love story. The movie, directed by PR Devaraj was a blockbuster and featured Vijayakanth, Ramki and Nirosha in key roles. A reason for the film's success was also the songs in the movie. The title song Senthoora Poove itself was a chartbuster and is remembered to this day. The film is said to have racked up a whopping Rs 2.5 crore way back in 1988. So one can well imagine how well the film did.

Well, now singer Saindhavi, wife of Kollywood music composer GV Prakash, has rendered one of the songs sung by S janaki from the Tamil classic. The song from Senthoora Poove originally sung by S Janaki and rendered by Saindhavi has gone viral and I am sure you would love it too. Saindhavi shared the song with the #strumseries. Ilaiyaraaja has scored the music for this song. Enjoy the song here...



