Shivani Rajsekhar Introduces Sai Kumar And Asha Sarath From Her Next Movie 'Anbarivu'

It is all known that the daughters of Tollywood's ace actor Rajasekhar have made their debut in Tollywood! Well, elder daughter Shivani made her debut with Teja Sajja's Adbhutam and the younger one Shivatmika shined in the Dorasani movie. They both started their career and are bagging chances with her charm and glam! Off late, Shivani is all set to make her entry into Kollywood with Anbarivu movie which has Hiphop Tamizha Aadhi, Kashmira Pardeshi, Napoleon, Sai Kumar, Asha Sharath, Vidharth and Arjai in the important roles.

Shivani introduced Sai Kumar and Asha Sarath from the movie and unveiled their character posters on her Instagram… Take a look!

Multi-talented actor Sai Kumar looked stylish and is introduced as Prakasam from the movie. Coming to Asha, she looked classy and will essay the role of Lakshmi in this movie. Sharing the posters, Shivani also wrote, "So happy to have worked with @officialsaikumar uncle ..thank u for taking such good care of me on sets ,just like how dad would have..and @asha_sharath_official mam ,it was wonderful working with u. Introducing #Prakasam and #Lakshmi the powerful parents of Anbu & Arivu from the world of #Anbarivu".

Speaking about the Anbarivu movie, it is directed by Aswin Raam and is produced by T. G. Thyagarajan (Presenter), Senthil Thyagarajan and Arjun Thyagarajan under the Sathya Jyothi Films banner. This movie will hit the small screens i.e Disney+ Hotstar on 7th January, 2022 and is touted to be an action drama.