Simbu's Weight Loss Secret: Check Kollywood Actor's Workout Regime

Kollywood actor Simbu's first look from his upcoming movie "Eshwaran" has drawn the attention of movie buffs. We can notice a drastic change in the actor's looks Which has surprised his fans. We hear that the actor has reduced about 30 kgs.

However, this was not achieved in a jiffy.The actor has been working on it from November 2019 under the careful supervision of his trainer, Sandeep Raj. The trainer has said that Simbu did not workout to just become slim for the sake of movies or to prove some thing, but to keep himself fit.

Simbu wanted to change his lifestyle hence he used to get up early morning at about 4.30 and walk. After walking, he used to then hit the gym. In the beginning he used to workout four days in a week. Now he is doing five days in a week.

His workout journey started with a purpose to reduce his belly and now it has reached this stage. Simbu's participation in the games has also contributed to his toned look. Simbu started workouts during last November. He reduced his weight to about 87 kgs in 2020 November. But lockdown was declared in the month of March during which period his weight started increasing. This became a challenge for the actor and he started working out again in June.

Simbu who believes in the saying "where there is a will there is way" has achieved this result. The trainer Sandeep who himself had apprehensions about the results realised later that Simbu is a hard worker. In the process of becoming slim, Simbu had focussed on his dietary regime. He had avoided all sorts of junk food and had reduced intake of non-vegetarian foods.

He used to consume protein rich food and liquid diets with less corbohydrate content. These small measures brought about big changes in his looks. Another surprising thing about this actor is that he cooks his own food, says his trainer Sandeep Raj.