Sir: South Indian Ace Actor Dhanush's Bi-Lingual Movie Gets Launched Today

It is all known that South Indian ace actor Dhanush recently bagged a blockbuster with Atrangi Re in Bollywood. He shared the screen space with Sara Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar and marked to open his space in B-Town too. Off late, he announced his first direct Telugu movie 'Sir' with Venky Atluri and turned into a Pan-Indian star. The movie is officially launched today and the pooja ceremony was also held in Hyderabad.

Tollywood's PR team shared the formal pooja pics on their Twitter page and treated all the fans of Dhanush!

Sir movie has Dhanush and Samyutha Menon in the lead roles while ace filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas clapped for the first shot. Dhanush looked handsome in the formal attire while Samyutha also looked classy! The shooting of this movie formally began today and it will continue from 5th January onwards! It also marks the second Tollywood movie of Samyukta as she already shared the screen space with Pawan Kalyan in the Bheemla Nayak movie!

Sharing the pics, the makers also wrote, "An Auspicious start to an Ambitious Journey of a common man. #Vaathi / #Sir took off today with a Pooja. Regular Shoot from 5th Jan!"

Dhanush is seen along with Trivikram Srinivas…

Sir movie will be directed by Venky Kudumula and it is produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Ms. Sai Soujanya under the Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas banners. GV Prakash is all set to score the tunes while Dinesh Krishnan. Will handle the cinematography section! Going with the plot, it will be the journey of an ambitious common man!

Speaking about the other movies of Dhanush, he is full busy with a handful of interesting projects. He will be next seen in The Gray Man, Maaran, Naane Varuven and Thiruchitrambalam movies.