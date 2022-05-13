Sivakartikeyan's Don movie OTT Streaming Platform fixed

The most awaited movie Don in which Sivakartikeyan and Priyanka Mohan played the lead roles, hit the silver screens. The film, produced by Sivakarthikeyan's SK Productions and Lyca Productions, received positive talk. SJ Surya and Samuthirakani played other important roles in the film. The strengths of the recently released flick are its comedy and romance between the lead pair.

Debutant Cibi Chakaravarthi directs the film, and Anirudh's songs have already generated enough buzz for the film. The film was planned to release on 25th March but was later postponed to 13th May. Sony Music has acquired audio rights, and Udhayanidhi Stalin released this film on behalf of Red Giant Movies across Tamil Nadu. The OTT giant Netflix has acquired the digital video streaming rights of the film, which was announced on the poster. It is expected to release on Netflix 4 weeks after its theatrical release.