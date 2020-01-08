Soorarai Pottru Teaser Decodes The Many Shades of Suriya Character

Suriya Sivakumar is back and how! The Kollywood actor's next movie's teaser Soorarai Pottru has become a talking point in social media circles. Expectations over the movie have raised manifold after the release of its teaser. Suriya's Soorarai Pottru Teaser went viral and garnered record views within minutes after it was released.

The movie is directed by Sudha Kongara (Irudhi Suttru). Soorarai Pottru is jointly produced by Sikhya Entertainment and 2D entertainment banners.

Kollywood musical sensation GV Prakash who has scored the BGM had earlier tweeted that the Soorarai Pottru BGM will have Maara theme and sure enough the score is mesmerizing to say the least. The teaser was released by Mohan Lal on Twitter and minutes after it caught the Twitter by storm.

Coming to the Soorarai Pottru teaser review, the video shows the many shades of Suriya and a peek into his many characters. Suriya plays Nedumaaram Rajangam and the movie revolves around his struggles to begin a huge business with minimum investment. In a few scenes, Suriya sports a clean-shaven look while in a few others we see him with his beard on.

Aparna Balamurli of Sarva Thaala Maayam fame is playing the leading lady opposite Suriya in Soorarai Pottru.

If a buzz doing the rounds is to be beloved, then Soorarai Pottru is a biopic on India's budget airline Air Deccan founder Captain Gopinath. The Suriya movie also stars Vivek Prasanna, Kaali Venkat, Krishna Kumar, Paresh Rawal and Mohan Babu.

Niketh Bommireddy has been roped in to do the cinematography while Satish Surya has been chosen as the editor. Poornima Ramaswamy is designing the costumes and Jacki is doing the production design. The action sequences in Soorarai Pottru is being worked upon by Hollywood's Greg Powell who has worked on Bourne Ultimatum, Fast and Furious and Skyfall.

Soorarai Pottru will also have the Urumbu number from Navarasam an album by Kerala's famous band Thaikudam Bridge.

With such an impressive star cast and world famous technicians working in the movie, the movie is expected to a true spectacle. Suriya's Soorarai Pottru is slated for release sometime Summer.







