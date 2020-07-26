Strong script attracted me to do Law: Ragini

Raghu Samarth's 'Law', happens to be the first mainstream Kannada release to head the OTT way. The film is an intriguing crime- thriller that follows the journey of Nandini who is strong, vocal and takes a stand on justice. The film also marks Ragini's debut as an actress and is likely to be a memorable one.

'Law', is directed by Raghu Samarth and produced by Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar, M Govinda. The Kannada drama is led by Ragini Prajwal who makes her debut as a lead actress and Mukhyamantri Chandru, Achyuth Kumar, Sudharani among others. The film also features Siri Prahlad and veteran actor Mukyamanthri Chandru in prominent roles. Law also marks the first film from Sandalwood industry to have a digital release.

Ragini Prajwal wife of Kannada actor Prajwal Devaraj and daughter-in-law of veteran Kannada star Devaraj, made her debut in the film 'Law', which released digitally last week..

The film follows the story of Ragini Prajwal as Nandini, a law graduate who files a police complaint of gangrape against three well-connected men. Opening up more about the character of 'Nandini', Ragini says, "The character of Nandini in the film is a strong-headed girl with a clear conscience of what is right and wrong. And true to the character in the film that's how I'm, so there is nothing out of my character that I have to play too much."

"I could relate very well with the character of Nandini, hence it was not difficult to essay the role of a strong character."

"The script of the edge of the seat thriller which has a strong and intriguing narrative is what got me in, " says Ragini.

Speaking about why Ragini chose Law as her debut movie, she says, "It's definitely the script because doing movies is not something I had been planning, it was definitely not in my pipeline. But the script is what got me in especially when the director Raghu Samarth came in and narrated the script."

The actress further adds, "He told me about the background of the character and the complete story that revolved around it, which was a very strong and impactful plot. I didn't see myself doing a romantic film as my first one, so I thought this movie would be a great first choice for my debut."